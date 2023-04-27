Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/24/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00.
- 4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 455,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,589. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.67.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
