Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Shares Down 4.8%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 132,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 670,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

About Recruiter.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.