Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Shares Down 4.8%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 132,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 670,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.
Further Reading
