ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,399.25

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $5,399.25 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00302754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

