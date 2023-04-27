Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $472.78

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.78 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 491.80 ($6.14). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 491.80 ($6.14), with a volume of 324,320 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.56 ($6.91).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.06.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Redrow

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,818.18%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,740.10). Corporate insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.