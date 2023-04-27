RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.4 %
OTCMKTS:RGRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,157. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
