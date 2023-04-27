REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.