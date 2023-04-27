REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
RGNX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
