Regimen Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 118,688 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

