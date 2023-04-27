Regimen Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 817 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.56. 13,458,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,989,367. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.80 and a 200 day moving average of $289.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

