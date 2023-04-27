Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,233 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after buying an additional 563,793 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,884,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 893,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after buying an additional 116,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.27. 51,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.