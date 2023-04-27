Regimen Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 137,428 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.