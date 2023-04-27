Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

