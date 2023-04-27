Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 2.3%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 36 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.