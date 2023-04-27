Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

