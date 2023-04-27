ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 333374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.10).

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 million, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Hawkins acquired 47,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,766.80 ($5,953.29). In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,746.72). Also, insider John Hawkins purchased 47,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,766.80 ($5,953.29). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,668 shares of company stock worth $1,226,680. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.