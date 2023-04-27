ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.17

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.17 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 8.34 ($0.10). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 30,736 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.08. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,620.08). In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 50,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,620.08). Also, insider John Hawkins acquired 47,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,766.80 ($5,953.29). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,680. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

