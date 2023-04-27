Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 1.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.28). Approximately 111,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 631.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.86 million, a PE ratio of 575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

