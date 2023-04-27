Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (AGI, BYDIF, COGT, FNLPF, MOMO, MSTR, RBGLY, ROKU, SCBFF, SVKEF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 27th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Alamos Gold Inc alerts:

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24).

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93).

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.24).

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 123.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to €24.30 ($27.00).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.