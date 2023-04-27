Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (AGI, BYDIF, COGT, FNLPF, MOMO, MSTR, RBGLY, ROKU, SCBFF, SVKEF)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 27th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24).

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93).

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.24).

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 123.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to €24.30 ($27.00).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.