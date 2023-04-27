Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 2.1%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $229.00 and last traded at $229.00. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.32.
The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
