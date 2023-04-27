Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,371 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $181,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $7,753,726. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

