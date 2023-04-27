Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $31.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

