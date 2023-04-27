Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $40.65 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

