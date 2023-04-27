Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.81 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

