Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,701 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $264.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

