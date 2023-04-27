Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

