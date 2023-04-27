Reviewing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% CVB Financial 41.69% 11.94% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.15 $9.68 million $2.77 7.94 CVB Financial $564.66 million 3.67 $235.43 million $1.66 8.95

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Prime Meridian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

