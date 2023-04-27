Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 90,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 620,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after acquiring an additional 662,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

