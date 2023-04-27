Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,768 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,513.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
XPEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 121,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
