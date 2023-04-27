Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.80

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.80 and traded as low as C$39.18. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.38, with a volume of 386 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$431.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

