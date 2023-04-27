RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 916,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,047. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.