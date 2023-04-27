RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,825. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.