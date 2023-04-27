Robbins Farley Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,950 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,719,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,632,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $666.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.