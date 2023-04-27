Robbins Farley Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robbins Farley lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

DLR stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.27. 1,527,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,101. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.