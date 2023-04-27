Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,441,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672,479 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of AT&T worth $302,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 20,607,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,005,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

