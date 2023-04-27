Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Fiserv worth $110,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $119.16. 1,339,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

