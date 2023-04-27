Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 92,902 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 92,902 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $158,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

