Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,653,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

Core & Main stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 254,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,663,498 shares of company stock valued at $325,506,678. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

