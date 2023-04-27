Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.07% of NIO worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 15.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,797,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,785,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. China Renaissance decreased their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

