Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.37% of IDEX worth $64,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.27.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.38. 357,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.36. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

