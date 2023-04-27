Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,970. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

