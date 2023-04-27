Robeco Schweiz AG Has $16.59 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $43.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,500 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

