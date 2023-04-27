Robeco Schweiz AG Has $45.55 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.18% of Aptiv worth $45,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Down 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of APTV traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 1,775,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,043. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

