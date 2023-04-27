Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 24,879 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.78% of Pentair worth $131,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,757. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.