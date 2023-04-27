Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,734,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,140,000 after buying an additional 2,488,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,899,000 after buying an additional 442,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 1,674,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.