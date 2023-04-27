Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

