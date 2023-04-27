Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.84. 387,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

