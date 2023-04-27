Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 3,700 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 727,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,989. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

