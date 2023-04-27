Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ROK traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.16. 1,493,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,347. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

