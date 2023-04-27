Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

