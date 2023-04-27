Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $86.00 at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

ROKU stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.03. 7,308,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,936. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 980.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

