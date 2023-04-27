Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 14,316,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,753. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.73.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Roku by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

